Karnataka conundrum: Rahul Gandhi steps in as DK Shivakumar arrives in Delhi

While hectic parleys continue over Karnataka's next chief minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday drove to party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi and held a closed-door meeting with him. The meeting comes even as Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, who is one of the two contenders for the CM post, arrived in the national capital to meet Congress brass, ahead of the announcement by the party. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in New Delhi and lobbying for the Karnataka CM post.(File)

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, was also present in the meeting at Kharge's residence.

After arriving at Delhi airport, Shivakumar did not speak to the media and walked away with folded hands parrying a barrage of questions from reporters. Later, he reached the office of his brother DK Suresh, who is also a Congress MP.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Race LIVE Updates

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is the other contender for the chief ministerial post, is also currently in Delhi. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are lobbying for the coveted post. They will hold discussions over government formation in Karnataka with top Congress leaders later in the day.

In just-concluded assembly elections, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

On Sunday, Kharge held discussions with party leaders from Karnataka and the three observers appointed by him to oversee the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar had cancelled his visit to the national capital on Monday evening citing health issues, fuelling speculation that all is not well in the party.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON