‘Rahul Gandhi makes promises, flies abroad’: Amit Shah in poll-bound Jharkhand

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha “believes in flying abroad after making promises” while it is only the BJP that fulfils what its guarantees. Union home minister Amit Shah accused the JMM-led coalition of turning "infiltrators" into its vote bank in Jharkhand.(Raju Shinde/HT File Photo)

"Rahul baba makes promises one after another, but after making promises he flies abroad... But on the other hand, PM Modi's promise is like one etched on stone (patthar ki lakeer). He fulfils what he promises. BJP fulfils its guarantees and only we can shape Jharkhand. The Congress, JMM and RJD can never work in the interest of the state," PTI quoted Shah as saying at a rally in Madhupur in Jharkhand's Deoghar district.



‘JMM-led coalition turned infiltrators into its vote bank’: Shah

Continuing his attack on the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition government, Shah said,"Infiltrators are posing a threat not only to tribals but also to the state's youth by snatching jobs and fuelling crime. The Jharkhand High Court had directed to identify and deport infiltrators. While the Centre agreed, the Hemant Soren government in the state didn't."



The minister said that the Jharkhand assembly elections are not to change MLAs, chief minister or the government, but to “shape the future of youth and poor and to check corruption.”

“If the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, the party will make it the most prosperous state in the country in five years. India will become the third-largest economy in the world before December 2027,” Shah asserted.



Earlier in the day, Shah at a rally in Dumka accused chief minister Hemant Soren of “conspiring to provide reservations to Muslims through backdoor channels with the help of Congress."

"I warn that BJP will not allow any such plans of Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi to succeed," Shah said.

“Hemant Soren is responsible for declining tribal population as he is allowing infiltrators to enter Jharkhand and marry tribal women. They are snatching tribal land here which will not be allowed,” he added.



(With PTI inputs)