Rahul Gandhi's 'Modi surname' case timeline: Kolar speech to Surat conviction to Supreme Court's relief

The Supreme Court on Friday granted a stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case related to his "Modi surname" comment. This paves the way for the restoration of his status as a Member of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi 'Modi surname' case timeline

Rahul Gandhi ‘Modi Surname’ Case: Detailed Timeline

April 13, 2019: During his 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka's Kolar, Rahul Gandhi made a remark connecting the Modi surname with individuals involved in a theft. He questioned, "Why is it that the Modi surname is common among many individuals accused of theft?" Rahul Gandhi, however, said he referred to people like Nirav Modi while making this statement.

March 23, 2023: Rahul Gandhi was found guilty by a district court in Surat in the Modi surname case, resulting in a two-year jail sentence.

March 24: Following his conviction, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, as per the rule that prevents convicted individuals from holding parliamentary positions.

April 20: Rahul Gandhi's plea for a conviction stay was dismissed by the Surat sessions court. The court emphasized his role as an MP and former leader of a major political party, expecting greater diligence.

April 25: Rahul Gandhi escalated the matter, appealing to the high court to challenge the sessions court's decision.

May 3: The Gujarat high court declined interim relief for Rahul Gandhi, reserving the final verdict for post-summer vacation.

July 4: Post the conviction in Purnesh Modi's case, other defamation cases emerged against Rahul Gandhi. Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi filed one such case. The Patna high court suspended proceedings of the criminal defamation case until January 12, 2024. The Jharkhand high court also addressed another defamation case filed by advocate Pradeep Modi, barring any coercive actions against Rahul Gandhi until the next hearing on August 16.

July 7: The Gujarat high court declined to suspend Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname case.

July 21: A Supreme Court bench of justices BR Gavai and PK Mishra issued notice on an appeal filed by Rahul Gandhi against a Gujarat high court order, fixing August 4 to hear his plea for staying the guilty verdict.

August 4: Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case, restores his status as an MP from Wayanad.

