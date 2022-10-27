Rahul Gandhi never bought flour: Himachal CM's jibe over ' 40/liter' goof up

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his " ₹40/liter flour" goof up he had made at a public rally and said how would he know whether the flour is measured in liters or kilos as he has never bought the staple cereal himself.

"A rally on inflation was held in Delhi a few days ago in which Rahul Gandhi said 'Look at the inflation situation, the flour has become ₹40/liter. He never bought flour. What do they know whether the flour is available in liters or in kilos," news agency ANI quoted the Himachal CM as saying during a public meeting in Mandi.

The comment came ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat when the war of words between the opposing parties has intensified.

Rahul Gandhi's comments last month gave fodder to trolls after he attacked the BJP-led government on the issue of price rise and unemployment during his ‘Halla bol’ rally in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi goofed up the unit for flour and said Atta (flour) was ₹22 per/liter but today it is being sold at ₹40 per/liter. However, he corrected himself later. A brief clip from the Congress's much-publicised 'Halla Bol' rally was also tweeted by ANI.

#WATCH Congress MP Rahul Gandhi talks about price rise in petrol, diesel and Atta, during the party's 'Halla Bol' rally against inflation pic.twitter.com/qpf1Mg7pTv — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

At the rally, Gandhi said hatred and anger were rising in the country as he accused the BJP and its parent organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of dividing the country and creating fear. The Congress has been vocal in its attack against the Centre over the issues of price rise and rising unemployment in the country.

“Hatred is rising in India. Fear of inflation and unemployment increasing in India, and due to this, hatred is rising. The BJP and RSS are dividing the country and creating fear in the country. Only two industrialists in the country are benefitting from this fear and hatred, ” Gandhi had said.

