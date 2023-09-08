'Opposition agrees with India's position on Russia': Rahul Gandhi in Brussels

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the opposition parties in India, by and large, agree with the government's position regarding Russia and Ukraine. India is a large country and it is India's right to maintain a relationship with any country it wants, Rahul Gandhi said on being asked about India continuing to buy oil from Russia amid Western sanctions. Rahul Gandhi said it is normal and natural for India to have a relationship with Russia. The opposition does not have any differing view on this, Rahul Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference in Brussels on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi's statement comes as former PM Manmohan Singh endorsed the Modi government's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. “I believe India has done the right thing in putting our sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace,” Manmohan Singh said in an interview with The Indian Express.

On China, the Congress MP said China is proposing a particular vision of the planet where they excelled in production in a coercive environment. "I don't see an alternative vision coming from our side where we can see production in a democratic manner. China offered prosperity to its people without political freedom. We can challenge that by ensuring production in a democratic set-up offering people economic and political freedom. And on this there can be a lot of collaboration between India and Europe," Rahul Gandhi said.

On Kharge not being invited to the G-20 dinner

At the press meet, as Rahul Gandhi was asked a question on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not being invited to the G-20 dinner, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP does not value the leader of 60% of India's population. "There is a lot to think about. What is the need for that?" Rahul Gandhi said.

On Article 370

"Our position on Article 370 is very clear. It's in a resolution passed in the CWC. We are for ensuring that every single person in our country has a voice, and is allowed to express themselves. We feel very strongly that Kashmir should develop, Kashmir should progress, and there should be peace," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi is on a week-long Europe tour where he is scheduled to meet the Indian diaspora and the EU lawyers. The programme is being coordinated by the Indian Overseas Congress.

‘India that is Bharat’ works perfectly for me: Rahul Gandhi

On the Bharat versus India row, Rahul Gandhi said the name mentioned in the Constitution 'India that is Bharat' works fine for him. "These are panic reactions, deployed as a diversionary tactic," Rahul Gandhi said.

