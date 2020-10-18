e-paper
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh target Centre over farm laws

Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh target Centre over farm laws

"These three laws are an attack on the soul of every farmer of this country, they are an attack on their sweat and blood. And farmers and labourers of this country understand this," Rahul Gandhi said.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 05:06 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Chandigarh
Referring to his “tractor rallies” against the laws during his recent visit to Punjab and Haryana, Gandhi said, “I came to Punjab and Haryana a few days ago and every farmer and labourer knows that these three laws are an attack on them.”
Referring to his "tractor rallies" against the laws during his recent visit to Punjab and Haryana, Gandhi said, "I came to Punjab and Haryana a few days ago and every farmer and labourer knows that these three laws are an attack on them."
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday stepped up their attack on the Central government over the recently enacted farm laws, stating that they are an attack every farmer and that such legislation “weaken” the country’s foundation.

“These three laws are an attack on the soul of every farmer of this country, they are an attack on their sweat and blood. And farmers and labourers of this country understand this,” Gandhi said.

Referring to his “tractor rallies” against the laws during his recent visit to Punjab and Haryana, Gandhi said, “I came to Punjab and Haryana a few days ago and every farmer and labourer knows that these three laws are an attack on them.”

He said he was happy that the Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the Assembly on these laws on October 19 where MLAs will “decide about these farm laws”.

Gandhi was delivering a virtual address at the launch of the second phase of ‘Smart Village Campaign’ in Punjab.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, some of his cabinet colleagues were among those present at the launch.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government over the farm laws, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, according to an official statement, said: “Whatever time I have left with me, I will fight for the farmers and every other section of the state’s people.”

“Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in pledging to force the Union Government to revoke the draconian Farm Laws, which they said will be debated in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on Monday with the aim to aggressively and effectively combat the damaging impact of the legislations on farmers,” read a press statement from Punjab chief minister’s Office (CMO) on Saturday.

