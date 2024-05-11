Rahul Gandhi replies to public debate invitation: 'When PM agrees to participate'

A day after Rahul Gandhi said in Uttar Pradesh that he was 100% ready to participate in a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader replied to the invitation sent by journalist N Ram, former judges Madan B Lokur, Ajit P Shah affirming that he looked forward to participating in a production and historic debate. Rahul Gandhi said he is ready to participate in a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Please do let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate following which we can discuss the details and format of the debate," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

If any such debate takes place, either Rahul Gandhi or Congress president Mallikarjun Kharhe would participate.

"I have discussed your invitation with the Congress president, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. We agree that such a debate will help understand our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice. It is also critical to put to rest any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our respective parties. As the principal parties fighting the election , the public deserves to ear from their leaders directly," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi was asked about his opinion on a public debate -- at a Lucknow gathering. He said he was ready but he knew that Narendra Modi would not debate with him.

On Thursday, the invitation was sent to Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi inviting them to an open debate where they would answer each others' allegations. The invitation said the public only heard allegations and challenges from either side but not any meaningful responses.

"The General Election for the 18th Lok Sabha has already reached its midpoint. During rallies and public addresses, members of both the BJP, the party in power, and the INC, the principal opposition party, have asked important questions relating to the core of our constitutional democracy. The Prime Minister has publicly challenged the Congress on reservations, Article 370 and wealth redistribution. Congress president Mallikarjin Kharge has questioned the Prime Minister on possible mutilation of the Constitution, Electoral Bond scheme and the government's response to China, and also challenged him to a public debate," the letter said.

"...we believe that citizens would hugely benefit by hearing directly from our political leaders through a public debate on a non partisan and non commercial platform. It would be ideal if the public heard not just the question of each side but also the responses. We are of the view that this would help to strengthen our democratic process immensely. This bears more relevance as we are the world's largest democracy, and the entire world is watching our elections keenly. A public debate such as this would, therefore, set a great precedent, not just by educating the public, but also in projecting the true image of healthy and vibrant democracy," it said.