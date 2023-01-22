Rahul Gandhi resumes foot march from J&K’s Hiranagar amid tight security

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra after a day’s break from Hiranagar Morh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday morning around 8am amid heightened security in the wake of Saturday’s twin blasts in Jammu City.

He was accompanied by J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani, former president Ghulam Ahmed Mir, spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and other leaders.

He will cover around 22 km up to Duggar Haveli in Samba district where AICC incharge, J&K affairs, and party MP Rajni Patil along with Wani will hold a press conference.

Security personnel have formed a security ring around Gandhi and those walking alongside him.

Amid a heightened alert, Jammu city was rocked by two back-to-back blasts in Narwal area on Saturday that left nine people injured, one of them critically.

Rahul Gandhi will stay for the night at Nanak Chak in Samba before resuming his foot march on Monday from Vijaypur to Satwari Chowk in Jammu City where he will address a public rally around 1pm.

On January 24, Gandhi will address a press conference in Jammu.

The Yatra is scheduled to end on January 30 with Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday.

