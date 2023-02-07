Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi's allegations against PM Modi baseless, shameless, says BJP

Rahul Gandhi's allegations against PM Modi baseless, shameless, says BJP

india news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 07:29 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi linked the massive rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha at the Motion of Thanks on the President's address during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha at the Motion of Thanks on the President's address during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of making baseless, shameless and reckless allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress itself was involved in "big scams" which "tarnished" the image of the country.

Read here: Rahul Gandhi shows PM Modi's poster with Adani in LS, Speaker reacts - WATCH

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Gandhi linked the massive rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014, as he launched a sharp attack on the BJP dispensation over the Adani issue.

"Rahul Gandhi made baseless, shameless and reckless allegations against PM Modi," Prasad told reporters outside Parliament.

"The Congress and its leaders were involved in all those big scams which tarnished the image of India," he added.

Prasad also referred to the National Herald case and the AgustaWestland scam case to attack the Gandhi family. "It's time to revive the memory of Rahul Gandhi on corruption."

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and her son-in-law Robert Vadra "are on bail".

Read here: India sends search and rescue teams to Turkey, relief material to Syria

The Congress party is based on the twin pillars of corruption and protecting the corrupt, he said.

"Corruption and giving protection to the corrupt have been the history of Rahul Gandhi and his family," Prasad said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi parliament pm modi ravi shankar prasad lok sabha lok sabha elections rafale debate in lok sabha + 5 more
rahul gandhi parliament pm modi ravi shankar prasad lok sabha lok sabha elections rafale debate in lok sabha + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out