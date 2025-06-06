‘Rahul Gandhi’s tongue is like Pakistan’: Giriraj Singh’s fierce attack on LoP in Bihar

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi on Friday, calling him "useless" and accusing him of insulting the army. Singh made these remarks while commenting on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bihar, saying that Rahul Gandhi's words resemble those of Pakistan and that he doesn't respect the nation. Union Minister Giriraj Singh addresses launched scathing attack at Rahul Gandhi in Bihar(HT Photo)

While speaking to reporters, Giriraj Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi opposed India's valour, questioned its Army's bravery, and tarnished the army's reputation worldwide. The Bihar public will oppose him, why would they vote for someone who doesn't respect the army or the nation? Rahul Gandhi's tongue is like Pakistan, and he does not respect the nation."

Singh also stated, "PM Modi isn't being insulted. Did the army win in 1971, or did Indira ji win? It's the army that won. Atal ji was in the opposition, and he said there's no party now, only Bharat. And this useless person (Rahul Gandhi) is mocking and making fun of the nation's bravery and the army. Such a person should be boycotted."

The leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, arrived at Gaya Airport in Bihar on Friday. According to the official Congress account on X, he is scheduled to address the 'Constitution Conference' and participate in multiple programs.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi visited Darbhanga, interacted with students, and discussed issues such as caste census and reservation. The LoP reached Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga in May to deliver an address despite being denied permission by Bihar Police, which also led to a case against him by the district administration.

He emphasised the importance of social justice and criticised the government's policies, highlighting the need for a caste census, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to announce it due to public pressure.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be a multi-cornered contest with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and the BJP, facing off against the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the INC, and other parties.

The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won a simple majority in Bihar, winning 125 seats in a closely contested election.

The BJP won 74 seats while the JD(U) secured 43 seats. The Mahagathbandhan, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, managed to secure 110 seats in the state's 243-seat legislative assembly. The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year.