 Rahul Gandhi sacks AICC secretary attached to Priyanka
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Rahul Gandhi sacks AICC secretary attached to Priyanka

Kumar Ashish was allegedly booked in a question paper leak case in 2005.

india Updated: Feb 21, 2019 06:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi,Priyanka Gandhi,Kumar Ashish
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses the media at the party office in Lucknow on February 14.(PTI Photo)

A day after his appointment as All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary attached to party general secretary in-charge of east Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kumar Ashish was sacked from the post following allegations of irregularities against him.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his appointment with immediate effect, party general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Sachin Naik was appointed in his place, he added.

Ashish was allegedly booked in a question paper leak case in 2005. However, he had said the case a “political conspiracy” and claimed that there was no charge sheet against him.

Soon after his appointment, several leaders from Bihar approached the central leadership to revoke the move. They argued that it will not go down well with the party workers and insisted that move could be used as a handle by the political rivals to attack Priyanka Gandhi.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 06:47 IST

tags

more from india