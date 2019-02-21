Rahul Gandhi sacks AICC secretary attached to Priyanka

A day after his appointment as All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary attached to party general secretary in-charge of east Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kumar Ashish was sacked from the post following allegations of irregularities against him.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his appointment with immediate effect, party general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Sachin Naik was appointed in his place, he added.

Ashish was allegedly booked in a question paper leak case in 2005. However, he had said the case a “political conspiracy” and claimed that there was no charge sheet against him.

Soon after his appointment, several leaders from Bihar approached the central leadership to revoke the move. They argued that it will not go down well with the party workers and insisted that move could be used as a handle by the political rivals to attack Priyanka Gandhi.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 06:47 IST