Rahul Gandhi speaks about UPA's ‘mistake’ on caste census: ‘Came up with idea but…'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a press conference in Jharkhand on Monday, talked about a “mistake” made by the UPA government while in power regarding the caste census, which has been one of the primary poll promises of the Congress party during the assembly elections. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Somnath Sen)

Rahul Gandhi said that while the UPA government was the one to come up with the idea of the caste census, their “mistake” was to not implement it during their tenure. He further said that the party has plans to rectify this mistake, starting with the Congress-ruled states of Karnataka and Telangana, reported NDTV.

While speaking at Jharkhand's Ranchi, Rahul Gandhi said, “The UPA and Congress came out with the idea of a caste census. I consider it a mistake that we did not implement it then.” He further said that the win of JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand will ensure that a caste census takes place in the state.

Gandhi said that the Congress party has a “very clear vision” about the implementation of the caste census. The current lack of data on Backward Classes hinders effective policymaking, he said.

“I guarantee you that when we implement the caste census, which we will do, as I have committed in the Lok Sabha and we will do in Jharkhand, it will be a huge step in the transformation and development of this country... The BJP people have no idea even how to do this, even if they wanted to do it,” the Raebareli MP said on Monday.

During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the ongoing tensions in Manipur, saying that peace should be restored in the northeastern state.

“Everyone knows what is happening in Manipur. The Prime Minister has not gone there yet. I have gone to Manipur. We have asked the government to stop the violence. Someone has a vested interest. The Home Minister should do his work, but for some reason, he is not doing his work. Peace should be restored there. BJP people spread hatred, that is why 'aag lagti hai'. 'Aag ko sirf Congress mita sakti hain' because we talk about love, brotherhood,” Gandhi said, reported PTI.