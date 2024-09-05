 Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi's apology over Shivaji statue collapse: ‘He should apologise to…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi's apology over Shivaji statue collapse: ‘He should apologise to…’

ByHT News Desk
Sep 05, 2024 06:04 PM IST

The 35-foot statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort collapsed during a spell of gusty winds on August 26.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to every person in Maharashtra over the collapse of the statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Malvan.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

“A few days ago, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was damaged,” Gandhi said. “After this, Narendra Modi said ‘I apologize to Shivaji Maharaj’…But, Narendra Modi has insulted Shivaji Maharaj. He should apologise not only to Shivaji Maharaj but also to every person in Maharashtra.”

Gandhi made the demand while addressing a gathering in Sangli, where he unveiled a life-size statue of late Congress leader Patangrao Kadam, who held several ministerial positions in Maharashtra.

“...I give you a guarantee that Kadam ji's (late Congress minister Patangrao Kadam) statue installed will be here even after 50-70 years…" Gandhi said.

Gandhi also pointed out that the Congress ideology is in Maharashtra's DNA and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of benefiting a select few under its government.

Also Read | 'There was arrogance': Uddhav Thackeray on PM's apology over Shivaji statue row

"...Congress' ideology is in the DNA of Maharashtra. Earlier, there used to be politics, but today there is an ideological fight in India. We want social progress but they (BJP) want that only a select few get all benefits," he said, according to ANI.

Shivaji's statue collapse


The 35-foot statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort collapsed during a spell of gusty winds on August 26, sparking a huge political row in Maharashtra ahead of the assembly elections later this year.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance for erecting a substandard statue and accused it of corruption. Modi had unveiled the statue on Navy Day in December 2023.

On Wednesday, Jaydeep Apte, a 24-year-old sculptor-contractor wanted in connection with the collapse, was arrested from Kalyan by the Maharashtra Police.

Last week, Modi tendered an apology for the incident during an event in Palghar.

“For me and my colleagues, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not a name or a king, but a revered deity. Today, I bow my head at my revered deity’s feet and apologise. I also apologise to all those who worship Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I know their sentiments are hurt,” he had said.

 

India News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Thursday, September 05, 2024
