Rahul Gandhi talks about Congress purpose as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Monday, said that the purpose of the political procession is to spread mohabbat (love) in the market of hatred. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra(PTI)

Addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Kishanganj, the Wayanad MP claimed that the ideologies of the RSS and the BJP are spreading violence and hatred in the country. He said because of that, the Congress has opened a shop of love in the market of hatred through this yatra.

Rahul Gandhi further said that the grand old party has given a new vision and ideology.

"Many people asked me what the purpose of this yatra was. So we told them that the ideology of RSS-BJP has spread hatred. One religion is fighting with another religion... That's why we opened a shop of love in the market of hatred... This yatra had a significant impact on the politics of the country. We have given a new vision, ideology and that is Mohabbat..." news agency ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

Earlier in Assam, Gandhi said that the idea behind his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is to provide justice to people and the party will present a five-point blueprint of 'nyay' that will also help strengthen the country.

"The five pillars of nyay that will give strength to the country are youth justice, participatory justice, women justice, farmer justice and labour justice. So, we will present a program for these pillars in front of you in the next one and a half months," he said.

Earlier in Kohima, he said that the party thought of starting a Bharat Jodo Yatra-like journey from east to west.

"...Last year, we did a (Bharat Jodo) yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to bring the nation together, different cultures, different religions, different languages and we had a view that we should do a yatra from east to west..." he said while addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima.

Meanwhile, the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Bihar on Monday, a day after Nitish Kumar dumped the RJD-led 'mahagathbandhan' government in the state and joined the old ally NDA. This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Bihar since the assembly poll campaign of 2020.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the second version of Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20. The first 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was held from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 2022-23.

(With inputs from agencies)