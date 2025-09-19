Rahul Gandhi taps Gen Z in ‘vote chori’ row, BJP warns of ‘Nepal-style’ fallout: ‘Get ready…’

After addressing a fresh press conference in his ‘vote chori’ (theft) allegation series, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the ‘Gen Z’ of the nation will defend the Constitution, protect democracy and stop theft – a mention that comes close on the heels of the youth-led protests in Nepal that toppled the government there. L: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi | R: BJP leader Nishikant Dubey.(X/@RahulGandhi and @nishikant_dubey)

In a swipe later, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked Rahul Gandhi to be ready to leave the country, warning of a Nepal-style fallout.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha leader of opposition (LoP) addressed a press conference on Thursday in which he levelled allegations of mass voter deletion being carried out by “someone” and sought responses from chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the claims he said were backed by 100 per cent proof.

Taking to social media platform X after the press conference, Rahul Gandhi shared a series of posts over his allegations, one of which mentioned the Gen Z – people born between 1995 and 2010.

"The nation's youth, the nation's students, the nation's Gen Z, will defend the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft. I always stand with them. Jai Hind!" Rahul Gandhi wrote. And, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) replied.

What BJP said in response

BJP's Nishikant Dubey, responding to Rahul Gandhi's X post, wrote on the social media platform that “Gen Z is against family politics” – a clear reference to Congress leader's lineage which includes several former prime ministers.

Nishikant Dubey wrote in his X post on Thursday, "1. Why would they tolerate Rahul Ji after Nehru Ji, Indira Ji, Rajiv Ji, Sonia Ji?...

2. They are against corruption, why wouldn't they chase you away?

3. They want to make an Islamic nation in Bangladesh and a Hindu nation in Nepal, why wouldn't they make India a Hindu nation?

Get ready to leave the country, they are coming............."

On Friday, Dubey followed up on the remarks and said in a fresh post, “We said they stand with the youth of the country, and honorable prime minister is also continuously striving for social change in the campaign against dynastic ideology and corruption. This time, all dynastic politics will be out.”

Nishikant Dubey, speaking to ANI news agency, also said on Friday that Gen Z means the next generation, the youth and how they want to decide about their nation and change the government.

The Gen Z had already done this in India, Nishikant Dubey said citing the Anna and Arvind Kejriwal movement as a result of Gen Z.

“During the Nirbhaya case, one lakh people were on the streets in 2013, but the BJP decided not to instigate violence... Rahul Gandhi wants to associate himself with what happened in Nepal and Bangladesh. At both places, the Gen Z was against nepotism and 'Parivarvaad'... Where is the 'Parivarvaad'?... It has been in the Gandhi family for decades... If he wants to provoke Gen Z, then I am with Rahul Gandhi; the entire Congress party will have to abscond from the country... In Nepal and Bangladesh, the Gen Z were against corruption... All the scams have been done by the Congress. We have no allegation of a scam in the last 11 years,” Nishikant Dubey said.

Dubey said Bangladeshi Gen Z wanted to make an Islamic nation, and Nepali Gen Z wants a Hindu Rashtra. “India is a secular nation, but if the Gen Z demands a Hindu Rashtra, what would you do then?” Dubey said, accusing Rahul Gandhi of wanting to instigte a civil war.

"Not just Congress, its allies too are dynastic parties. Rahul Gandhi wants to instigate civil war in India. Using the same civil war, Rahul Gandhi's grandfather, Nehru, divided the nation... He is working with the Soros Foundation to divide the nation. The BJP stands with the Gen Z. The Congress and its allies would be seen absconding from the nation...," Dubey said, speaking to ANI.