Rahul Gandhi to lead anti-CAA rally in Wayanad, Kerala

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:31 IST

Rahul Gandhi will lead a long march in his constituency of Wayanad in north Kerala on Thursday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Gandhi decided to join the march which was originally supposed to be led by district leaders of the Congress party on January 30—the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

The Kerala Congress has asked all 15 party MPs from the state to take out marches in their constituencies to campaign against Centre’s “dangerous” policies and Gandhi’s presence is likely to be a shot in the arm for the party ahead of the 2021 state elections.

“He will lead the rally in Kalpetta, district headquarters. Security clearance was given only for a three km march. Once it is extended he will cover more areas,” said PCC vice president T Siddique.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has also planned a “human map” against the CAA which will be inaugurated by senior leader A K Antony in the state capital.

One of the party leaders said Gandhi’s active participation in countrywide protests against the CAA may pave the way for his return as the Congress President.

Rahul had quit the post after the party’s humiliating defeat in the last general elections and his own from the Amethi, the seat considered to be Gandhi family’s pocket borough in Uttar Pradesh. Victory in Wayanad saved him from major embarrassment.

“It is the right time for him to storm back to the president’s post. The popularity of the Modi Government has touched an all-time low, recent incidents show. It is time for him to take up the mantle and infuse enough young blood in the organisation,” said a senior party leader who did not want to be identified.