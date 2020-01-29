e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to lead anti-CAA rally in Wayanad, Kerala

Rahul Gandhi to lead anti-CAA rally in Wayanad, Kerala

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has also planned a “human map” against the CAA which will be inaugurated by senior leader A K Antony in the state capital.

india Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:31 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Rahul Gandhi will lead an anti-CAA rally in his constituency, Wayanad in Kerala, on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi will lead an anti-CAA rally in his constituency, Wayanad in Kerala, on Thursday.(PTI Photo)
         

Rahul Gandhi will lead a long march in his constituency of Wayanad in north Kerala on Thursday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Gandhi decided to join the march which was originally supposed to be led by district leaders of the Congress party on January 30—the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

The Kerala Congress has asked all 15 party MPs from the state to take out marches in their constituencies to campaign against Centre’s “dangerous” policies and Gandhi’s presence is likely to be a shot in the arm for the party ahead of the 2021 state elections.

“He will lead the rally in Kalpetta, district headquarters. Security clearance was given only for a three km march. Once it is extended he will cover more areas,” said PCC vice president T Siddique.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has also planned a “human map” against the CAA which will be inaugurated by senior leader A K Antony in the state capital.

One of the party leaders said Gandhi’s active participation in countrywide protests against the CAA may pave the way for his return as the Congress President.

Rahul had quit the post after the party’s humiliating defeat in the last general elections and his own from the Amethi, the seat considered to be Gandhi family’s pocket borough in Uttar Pradesh. Victory in Wayanad saved him from major embarrassment.

“It is the right time for him to storm back to the president’s post. The popularity of the Modi Government has touched an all-time low, recent incidents show. It is time for him to take up the mantle and infuse enough young blood in the organisation,” said a senior party leader who did not want to be identified.

tags
top news
No bar on women’s entry into mosques but not for SC to rule, says Muslim board
No bar on women’s entry into mosques but not for SC to rule, says Muslim board
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news