Rahul Gandhi picks Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi to make poll debut from Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and vacate Wayanad seat for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(ANI)

Rahul Gandhi had contested and won from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats and has to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the election result.

"Party has decided that Rahul Gandhi should retain Rae Bareli seat since it is close to the family," Kharge said after holding discussions with senior party leaders at his residence.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the discussions.

"We have decided that Priyanka ji should contest from Wayanad," Kharge added, thanking the brother-sister duo for accepting the decision.

Priyanka Gandhi will be making his electoral debut from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Following the announcement, Rahul Gandhi reflected on his tenure as Wayanad's MP, saying, “I have an emotional relationship with both Rae Bareli and the people of Wayanad. The last five years as Member of Parliament has been a fantastic experience. The people of Wayanad stood with me, gave love and affection, and energy to fight in a very difficult time. I will never forget that.”

Reassuring his continued connection with Wayanad, he added, "I want everyone in Wayanad to know that Priyanka is going to fight the election in Wayanad, but I'm going to be a frequent visitor to Wayanad."

Rahul Gandhi said both Rae Bareli and Wayanad "will get two MPs".

The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, has also urged Rahul Gandhi to take up the position of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a resolution to this effect was passed by the CWC in its last meeting held on June 8.