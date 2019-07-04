Rahul Gandhi to visit Patna on July 6, may go to Muzaffarpur

Rahul Gandhi will be in Bihar’s capital Patna on Saturday in his first visit to the state after formally resigning as the Congress party president and the Lok Sabha elections.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha said that he got confirmation of Gandhi’s visit from the party headquarters.

“However, details of his visit are still not known,” said Jha.

Jha said that Gandhi might also visit Muzaffarpur, where more than 150 children have died to the outbreak of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in the past few weeks.

Congress leaders, including Jha, have been to Muzaffarpur and met the families of the affected children in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital SKMCH and other adjoining districts and offered their support to them.

The party leaders also took out a candlelight march in protest against what they said was the government’s inability to contain the deaths of children and also raised the matter vociferously in the state legislature.

Also read: Bihar has taken steps to combat acute encephalitis syndrome: Nitish Kumar

Gandhi may also appear in the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Patna and offer his version in a defamation case filed by deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi against him.

In the case filed on April 18 in the midst of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi requested the court to take cognizance against Gandhi for questioning “why all thieves have Modi as their title (surnames)”.

Modi referred to Gandhi’s statement during a public meeting in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, which the deputy CM said was offensive and derogatory.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers are set to pour in from different parts of the state to greet their leaders on Saturday.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 12:48 IST