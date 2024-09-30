Rahul’s promises in Himachal, Karnataka came a cropper: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday stepped up his attack against the Congress, as he accused party leader Rahul Gandhi of being unable to undertake development and renewed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll pitch of a “double-engine government”. Union minister Amit Shah in Karnal. (PTI)

Addressing an election rally in Badshahpur, Gurugram, he said that the Congress makes tall promises ahead of polls. But they are not able to fulfil their poll promises in Himachal, Karnataka and Telangana, Shah said, adding “Rahul Gandhi’s guarantees have come a cropper”.

On the other hand, the BJP does not make any promise which it cannot fulfil, the Union Home Minister.

“Rahul baba and company cannot undertake development” and it is the double-engine government that will ensure Haryana’s development, he said.

Referring to the contentious Waqf Bill, Shah told the rally, “You have a problem with the current legislation on Waqf Board... we will amend it in the Winter Session of Parliament.”

Targeting the former Bhupinder Singh Hooda dispensation, he said the previous Congress governments used to undertake the development of one caste and one district.

In 2014, the people of Haryana elected a BJP government and in the past 10 years, equitable development has been undertaken, Shah said.

“Dealers, ‘dalals’ (middlemen) and ‘damads’ (son-in-law) used to rule during Hooda government’s time and corruption was rampant. Several acres of land in Gurugram was destroyed to make ‘Delhi’s damad’ wealthy,” he said.

“Whenever Congress rule comes, jobs are given on the basis of “Kharchi and parchi” (cash for jobs) whereas BJP government gave 1.5 lakh jobs purely based on merit,” the Union home minister said.

The union home minister also assured the people of Haryana that every Agniveer from the state will be given a pensionable government job, and this will be ensured in the next five years. “The Agniveer scheme has been brought to ensure the youthfulness of the armed forces. Don’t get trapped into the lies of Congress on this scheme as well as on job reservations as BJP is committed to the provisions of constitution,” he said.

Calling on people to support the BJP candidate in Badshahpur, Rao Narbir Singh, Shah said, “Singh has served the party for last five years. I want you to ensure his victory so that he can be given a bigger responsibility.”