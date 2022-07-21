Railway minister Vaishnaw to interact with freedom fighters & their family

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be interacting with freedom fighters and their family members through video conferencing on Saturday, ministry officials said.

“Indian Railways will organise the closing event of the Iconic Week Celebrations of the ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ in Delhi on Saturday, July 23 where the minister will interact with freedom fighters and their family members through video conference,” a statement from the ministry of railways read.

Also Read: Proposed Karnal-Yamunanagar rail line financially unviable: Ashwini Vaishnaw

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Indian Railways is organising week-long celebrations of the ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ that commenced on Monday. During the event, 27 identified trains were flagged off by Freedom Fighter’s family from the originating stations. The trains are decorated and historical facts about them are showcased for the benefit of the citizens, particularly the younger generation.

“All zones/D divisions through their nominated stations (all 75 freedom stations) will be connected through VC on the closing event. General Managers too will attend the function through VC for which Railway Board has already written to General Managers of all Zonal Railways,” a ministry official said.

The programme will be livestreamed at all zones/divisions through their nominated stations (all 75 freedom stations) with two way communication link.