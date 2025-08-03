Search
Railway worker killed, another injured in IED blast at Odisha border

ANI |
Updated on: Aug 03, 2025 10:57 pm IST

The incident, which occurred near the Odisha-Jharkhand border, triggered panic in the area and disrupted rail traffic along the affected route.

A railway employee was killed and another seriously injured in an IED blast allegedly triggered by Naxalites near Rejanda, close to Topadih village in Odisha's Bimalgarh district, on Sunday, officials said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the tragic death of Etwa Oram and extended condolences to the bereaved family.(Pixabay)
According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Etwa Oram, a railway employee and resident of Bisra. His colleague, Budhram Munda, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The incident, which occurred near the Odisha-Jharkhand border, triggered panic in the area and disrupted rail traffic along the affected route. Oram's body has been kept at RGH hospital morgue.

ADM (Railways), Bondamunda, Naval Kishan Singh, said, "A bomb blast occured in the Karampada section. One of our staff members died in it... This incident took place in the morning while the employee was carrying track maintenance work."

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the tragic death of Etwa Oram and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He also announced an ex-gratia of 10 lakh to Oram's next of kin.

"On learning about the tragic loss of life of Indian Railways key man Etua Oram in an unexpected IED blast on the Odisha-Jharkhand border, Chief Minister Shri.@MohanMOdisha Expressing deep grief and condoling the loss of his family, he announced an ex-gratia of 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of the deceased," Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) wrote in a post on X.

More details are awaited.

