Dana cyclone intensifies: 5 ways to stay safe

Dana cyclone is expected to hit north Odisha and West Bengal coasts during the night of October 24. According to the latest tweet by India Meteorological Department, “Cyclonic storm DAANA over east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by 24th October morning.” Cyclone Dana, forming in the Indian Ocean, will cause very heavy rainfall is in Odisha, and heavy rainfall in Jharkhand and coastal parts of West Bengal.

With the upcoming turbulent weather conditions, it is necessary to take certain precautions to ensure that we are safe and healthy during this time. According to IMD, very heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha, and heavy rainfall is expected in Jharkhand and coastal parts of West Bengal. Here are a few ways to stay safe during this time:

Keep monitoring:

The first step to stay safe is to be aware of the weather conditions. We should keep listening to the weather warnings to understand the intensity of the cyclone and the subsequent rainfall. We should also pass the information to others.

Get away from low-lying areas:

If the area where we are staying is near to the cyclone warning, we should get away from such low-lying beaches or areas. We should get to safe higher grounds till the rainfall stops.

Disconnect electrical appliances:

We should disconnect all kinds of electrical appliances before the rain starts. If there are loose tiles or bricks inside the house, we should get them repaired immediately.

Make an emergency kit:

Prepare an emergency kit with a portable radio, torch, batteries, water containers, canned food, matches, stove, cooking gear, eating utensils, a first-aid kit and waterproof bags.

Stay indoors:

When the cyclone strikes, we should take shelter inside the strongest part of the building. We should protect the head with rugs and mattresses. When the wind drops, we should not assume that the cyclone is over. We should wait for the official all clear announcement.

