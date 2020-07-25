e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Railways earned Rs 429.90cr from Shramik trains

Railways earned Rs 429.90cr from Shramik trains

The national carrier received highest revenue in fares from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with Rs 102 crore, Rs 85 crore and Rs 34 crore respectively, according to the data reviewed by HT.

india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:49 IST
Anisha Dutta
Anisha Dutta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The national carrier spent around Rs 2400 crore in operating Shramik Trains, a senior ministry official said.
The national carrier spent around Rs 2400 crore in operating Shramik Trains, a senior ministry official said.(PTI)
         

The Railways generated Rs 429.90 crore revenue through fares collected for Shramik Trains till July 9, according to ministry data.

The national carrier spent around Rs 2400 crore in operating Shramik Trains, a senior ministry official said.

The national carrier received highest revenue in fares from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with Rs 102 crore, Rs 85 crore and Rs 34 crore respectively, according to the data reviewed by HT. The fares were supposed to be paid by states, though there have been several reports of local administrations collecting the money from migrant workers.

The trains were run starting May 1 to ferry migrant workers stranded in cities, back home to their villages in the hinterland.

The national carrier however,spent around Rs 2400 crore in operating Shramik Trains, a senior ministry official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the revenue generated “should be taken as receipt only in lieu of expenses incurred by the Railways in running of Shramik Trains”.

The ministry in June said the average cost of fares for migrants aboard Shramik Special trains was Rs 600 and added that it spent around Rs 3400 per person to operate the train. The official cited above said the fares were taken from the states. “It may be noted that railways incurred 85% of the cost of operating Shramik Trains. It was an important operation to rise up for the need of the nation during the lockdown,” a spokesperson for the ministry said.

Railways operated 4,496 special trains between May 1 and July 9, ferrying 6.3 million people. The fare structure included regular sleeper class tickets plus superfast charges of Rs 30 and an additional charge of Rs 20.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Formulating rules for patients recovered from Covid-19: Govt
Formulating rules for patients recovered from Covid-19: Govt
Human trials for Covid-19 vaccines by Bharat Biotech, Zydus underway in 6 cities
Human trials for Covid-19 vaccines by Bharat Biotech, Zydus underway in 6 cities
LIVE: 48,916 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, India tally soars to 1,336,861
LIVE: 48,916 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, India tally soars to 1,336,861
Trade curbs signal decoupling from China
Trade curbs signal decoupling from China
Floor test best chance for Gehlot, say Congress leaders
Floor test best chance for Gehlot, say Congress leaders
‘Middle order is too stacked’: Ganguly’s advice that turned Sehwag’s career
‘Middle order is too stacked’: Ganguly’s advice that turned Sehwag’s career
Why can’t Gehlot wait for floor test: Mukul Rohatgi
Why can’t Gehlot wait for floor test: Mukul Rohatgi
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In