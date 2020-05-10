Railways starting train services gradually from May 12: Most important facts you need to know

Indian Railways on Saturday announced that it would resume the train services gradually, starting May 12, after 51 days of suspension since March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country and the subsequent lockdown imposed to restrict people’s movement and intermingling. Here are some of the most important facts you need to know about the resumption of services.

1. Railways resume operations from 12th May 2020, initially with 15 pairs of trains that will translate into 30 return journeys.

2. The 15 train services will connect New Delhi with Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi railway stations.

3. Booking and reservations for these trains will begin at 4 pm on Monday, May 11 only through IRCTC website. There will be no booking done at railway stations or IRCTC counters. Even platform tickets will not be issued.

4. Only passengers carrying valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. All the passengers will have to wear face masks or a face cover.

5. Passengers will also be screened at the station of their departure. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.

6. Gradually more special services will begin on new routes based on the availability of coaches keeping in mind the 20,000 coaches that have been set aside for Covid-19 care centres and those that are being used to run up to 300 Shramik Special trains every day for stranded migrants.

7. All coaches in these 15 special trains will be Air-conditioned

8. Fares charged on these special trains will be equivalent to Rajdhani fares

9. All precautions and social distancing norms will be followed at stations