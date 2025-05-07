Menu Explore
Railways warns employees about Pak intelligence seeking military train movements

PTI |
May 07, 2025 06:19 PM IST

The Indian Railway Services cautioned its employees about Pakistan intelligence operatives who may seek confidential information regarding military trains.

The Railway Ministry has cautioned its employees against the Pakistan intelligence agencies' attempt to seek details of the movement of military trains and asserted that the confidential information should not be shared with any unauthorised person.

The Railways Ministry has cautioned employees about Pakistani intelligence potentially asking for information on military train movements.(Hindustan Times)
The Railways Ministry has cautioned employees about Pakistani intelligence potentially asking for information on military train movements.(Hindustan Times)

In its advisory released on May 6, a day before Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, the ministry said divulging such information will be a grave threat to national security.

"Pakistan intelligence operatives may call railway officials and seek confidential information regarding military special train movements," a message from the Railway Board to all Principal Chief Operation Managers of all railway zones, said.

"Disclosing of such information to any unauthorised person other than Mil Rail staff (Military Wing of Railways) by railway officials will be considered as breach of security and will amount to grave threat to national security," it said.

Mil Rail is a specialised wing of the Indian Railways that provides logistical support to defence forces.

"Therefore, it is desired that the railway officers and staff may be instructed to be sensitised to the critical nature of information regarding the movement of military special trains and the gravity of the issue," it said.

The ministry has urged senior officials to instruct all staff that “in case any individual seeks information about military movement, no information should be divulged to unauthorised persons."

India News
