e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rain-battered Telangana limps back to normal, KCR asks PM Modi for relief

Rain-battered Telangana limps back to normal, KCR asks PM Modi for relief

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the Centre release an amount of Rs 1,350 crore for immediate rehabilitation and relief works.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:09 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderaad
NDRF personnel carry out a rescue operation to move locals to a safer place following heavy rain, in Hyderabad on Thursday.
NDRF personnel carry out a rescue operation to move locals to a safer place following heavy rain, in Hyderabad on Thursday.(PTI)
         

As rain-battered Telangana began returning to normal, the state government on Thursday announced that as many as 50 people, including 11 in Hyderabad, died in the last 48 hours and there was massive damage to properties and crops across the state.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who held a high-level meeting with the officials to review the situation, announced the payment of ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

KCR, as the chief minister is known, also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the Centre release an amount of Rs 1,350 crore for immediate rehabilitation and relief works in the areas ravaged by heavy rain and flash floods in the last two days.

He declared that the tentative loss incurred by the state due to the unprecedented rains was to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore. “According to estimates, standing crops in 7.35 lakh acres were inundated in floods. Assuming that at least 50 per cent of these crops were completely damaged, the loss would be around Rs 2,000 crore,” he said.

The officials told the chief minister at the review meeting that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation received 31 cm of rain in a single day on Tuesday, which was the highest after 1916.

“This has resulted in inundation of several areas in and around Hyderabad, especially those in the catchment areas of various tanks. In all, 20,540 houses in 144 colonies were under the grip of rain water, affecting 35,000 families,” the officials told KCR.

While 14 houses were completely damaged, 65 houses suffered partial damages in Hyderabad, particularly in L B Nagar, Charminar, Secunderabad and Khairatabad zones. “There were heavy damages to city roads at 445 places and national highways at six locations. The GHMC has set up relief centres 72 places where more than one lakh people were provided shelter, food and drinking water,” the officials said.

Apart from the GHMC areas, the rain and floods caused destruction in 30 towns across Telangana, inundating 238 colonies and disrupting connectivity to 150 places. As many as 127 irrigation tanks breached causing a loss of around Rs 50 crore to the irrigation department.

Similarly, there was massive damage to the road network in the state. There were damages to 475 panchayat roads and 112 state roads. In all, there was a loss of Rs 295 crore to panchayat roads, Rs 184 crore to the state roads and Rs 11 crore to national highways, the officials told the chief minister.

The chief minister instructed that relief and rehabilitation steps be taken on war-footing to provide succour to the affected people. He asked the officials to provide essential commodities and blankets to each affected family. He announced immediate release of Rs 5 crore to the GHMC to take up relief works.

KCR said those who had lost houses completely in the flash floods would be sanctioned new houses and those whose houses were partially damaged would be extended financial assistance for their repair.

tags
top news
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Kohli, Dube anchor RCB after early blows
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Kohli, Dube anchor RCB after early blows
India, China engaged in ‘confidential’ talks, says Jaishankar
India, China engaged in ‘confidential’ talks, says Jaishankar
In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial
In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial
Rain-battered Telangana limps back to normal, KCR asks PM Modi for relief
Rain-battered Telangana limps back to normal, KCR asks PM Modi for relief
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In