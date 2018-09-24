Rain claims two lives in Ambala; seven injured

Two people were killed in separate mishaps due to incessant rain in the Ambala district on Monday.

A family from Kot Billa in Barwala, Panchkula, was on its way to Ambala to attend a prayer meeting when a tree crashed on to their vehicle near Garnala on the Ambala-Naraingarh road in the morning.

While Kamlesh Rani, 50, was killed on the spot, seven others were injured. They have been hospitalised.

Yogesh Kumar, one of the injured, said their Toyota Qualis skidded off the road after a tree fell on it.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man was killed after the roof of his house collapsed at Jandali village near Model Town in the morning. The victim has been identified as Dharam Singh. Another house inhabitant, Prahlad, received head injures and his condition is stated to be critical.

Another house collapsed in Dalipgrah village, though no one was injured. The house is situated near the one that collapsed on Saturday, leading to the death of two children

