Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 24, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rain claims two lives in Ambala; seven injured

In two separate incidents, a Panchkula woman died when a tree crashed on her vehicle and a 45-year-old man was killed after the roof of his house collapsed at Jandali village near Model Town.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2018 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Rain,Landslides,Punjab
A tree uprooted due to heavy rain near Rialto chwok in Amritsar.(Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Two people were killed in separate mishaps due to incessant rain in the Ambala district on Monday.

A family from Kot Billa in Barwala, Panchkula, was on its way to Ambala to attend a prayer meeting when a tree crashed on to their vehicle near Garnala on the Ambala-Naraingarh road in the morning.

While Kamlesh Rani, 50, was killed on the spot, seven others were injured. They have been hospitalised.

Yogesh Kumar, one of the injured, said their Toyota Qualis skidded off the road after a tree fell on it.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man was killed after the roof of his house collapsed at Jandali village near Model Town in the morning. The victim has been identified as Dharam Singh. Another house inhabitant, Prahlad, received head injures and his condition is stated to be critical.

Another house collapsed in Dalipgrah village, though no one was injured. The house is situated near the one that collapsed on Saturday, leading to the death of two children

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 21:34 IST

tags

more from india