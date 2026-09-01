Rain lashes Delhi-NCR as IMD issues 'orange' alert, more showers likely in next 2 hours | Videos

The orange alert has been issued for Ghaziabad, Central, North and South Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s nowcast.

Rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several areas of the region, with more showers likely over the next two hours.

September 1: The minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 36 degrees Celsius. The sky is likely to remain generally cloudy, with light rain or drizzle.

Delhi is likely to experience a mix of rain and cloudy conditions over the next 7 days, with rainfall expected during the first 4 days of the forecast period. Temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 24 to 36 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast issued by IMD.

September 2: The minimum temperature is forecast at 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 33 degrees Celsius. The city is likely to see generally cloudy skies with moderate rain.

September 3: Temperatures are expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius. The sky is likely to remain generally cloudy, with light rain or drizzle.

September 4: The minimum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 32 degrees Celsius. Generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle are forecast.

September 5: The minimum temperature is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum 33 degrees Celsius. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy.

September 6: Temperatures are forecast to range from 24 to 33 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies expected across the city.

September 7: The minimum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 32 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy conditions are likely to continue.