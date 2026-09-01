Rain lashes Delhi-NCR as IMD issues 'orange' alert, more showers likely in next 2 hours | Videos
Delhi rains: Parts of the national capital and NCR region received rainfall on Tuesday. The IMD has issued a rainfall warning for the next two hours.
Rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several areas of the region, with more showers likely over the next two hours.
The orange alert has been issued for Ghaziabad, Central, North and South Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s nowcast.
Weather forecast for Delhi
Delhi is likely to experience a mix of rain and cloudy conditions over the next 7 days, with rainfall expected during the first 4 days of the forecast period. Temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 24 to 36 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast issued by IMD.
September 1: The minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 36 degrees Celsius. The sky is likely to remain generally cloudy, with light rain or drizzle.
September 2: The minimum temperature is forecast at 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 33 degrees Celsius. The city is likely to see generally cloudy skies with moderate rain.
September 3: Temperatures are expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius. The sky is likely to remain generally cloudy, with light rain or drizzle.
September 4: The minimum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 32 degrees Celsius. Generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle are forecast.
September 5: The minimum temperature is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum 33 degrees Celsius. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy.
September 6: Temperatures are forecast to range from 24 to 33 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies expected across the city.
September 7: The minimum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 32 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy conditions are likely to continue.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More