Pre-monsoon rain lashes parts of Mumbai, IMD predicts more showers for the city today

Parts of Mumbai received light rainfall on Saturday morning, offering residents respite from the recent spell of humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies with intermittent showers throughout the day, marking the continuation of pre-monsoon activity in the region. Mumbai received light rainfall on Saturday morning in parts of city(HT photo)

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected across various parts of the city. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several areas, including Dadar, Mahim, Byculla, Bombay Central, Powai, Bandra and other parts of the city.

A civic official said pre-monsoon showers started in some parts of the island city and spread to some suburbs.

The weather department also issued a broader national forecast, indicating continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity in multiple regions over the next five days.

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told ANI on Friday that persistent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely to affect several southern states.

Southern India, particularly the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, is expected to experience persistent rainfall over the next five days. The rain will likely be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, according to IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava.

Similar weather patterns are expected across Central India, with Northeast India also likely to receive continued rainfall.

"The Northeastern parts of the country will also continue to receive rainfall for the next five days," Srivastava added. He noted that thunderstorm activity is also likely to develop in parts of Northwestern India, where heatwave conditions are simultaneously being reported.

Eastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are forecast to remain hot and humid, while the national capital may experience brief relief from the heat.

"We expect thunderstorm activity to develop over Delhi in the evening today and tomorrow. Light rainfall is expected, and due to this, the temperature might fall to around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius," Srivastava said.