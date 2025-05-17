Rain likely in Delhi and other places today; heatwaves in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan | Weather updates

Several parts of India brace for mixed weather conditions as the India Meteorological Department's forecast warns of heatwaves in some parts of northern and central India, while also flagging rain and thunderstorm alerts in several parts of the country in the coming days. The IMD has predicted a spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Saturday in Delhi.(HT Photo)

According to the latest IMD bulletin, states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience intense heatwave-like conditions from May 16 to May 22.

Heatwave conditions in THESE states

Heat wave conditions are likely over West Rajasthan from May 16-22, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir on May 16 and 17, North Madhya Pradesh on May 18 and 19.

Also Read | Delhi: For IMD, 3rd time is not a charm with forecast miss

Authorities have urged residents in affected regions to stay alert and take necessary precautions against extreme weather.

Rainfall likely in Delhi, West Bengal and more

Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi, can expect some relief as the IMD has predicted a spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Saturday, offering a much-needed respite from the rising temperatures.

Apart from this, heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5-6 days, the IMD alert stated.

Also Read | Heatwave to persist in Lko, rain expected in 3 days

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squally/gusty winds is likely to continue over South Peninsular India during the next 5 days.

Northeast India

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely over Northeast India during the next 7 days, the IMD said.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya from May 16-21, Tripura on May 17 and 18 and in Assam & Meghalaya during the coming 2 days.

Southern India

Until May 22, widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30–50 km/h) every day have been forecast in Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Coastal Karnataka.

Also Read | Dust storm, rain sweep Delhi-NCR; IMD issues ‘yellow alert’

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior Karnataka will witness scattered to fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms with winds reaching 30–50 km/h over the next 7 days.

Strong thunderstorm winds (50–60 km/h, gusting up to 70 km/h) are likely in Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 16-17.

Western India

Isolated light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30–50 km/h) likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada from May 16-20.

Eastern and Central India

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next 7 days, the IMD bulletin said.

Also Read | Pune records 27.4 mm rainfall

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from May 16–20, and in Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar on May 18.

Northwest India

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from May 16 to 21.

Light rain is also likely in East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the same period, and in Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh on May 16 and again from May 19 to 21.

Isolated hailstorms may occur in Uttarakhand on May 16 and in Himachal Pradesh on May 19.