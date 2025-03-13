Menu Explore
Rain, snowfall likely in Himachal Pradesh till Sunday

PTI |
Mar 13, 2025 07:06 PM IST

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh will likely witness widespread rain and snowfall till Sunday, the local Met office said on Thursday.

The weather office has also issued a “yellow” alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is likely in Mandi on Sunday and heavy snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti on Saturday, it said.

The Met has also predicted light to moderate snowfall in tourist destinations of Manali, Narkanda, Kufri, Solang Valley, Sissu and adjoining areas and rain in state capital Shimla.

Light to moderate snowfall is likely at most places in Kinnaur and higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu districts from Thursday to Sunday, it said.

Light to moderate rainfall could occur over many places accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning in ten districts of Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu districts during the same period.

As spell of rain and snow could make the roads slippery, reduce visibility, traffic congestion and collision and also affect essential services, the Met has advised the people to limit outdoor activities, drive carefully, take adequate safety measures and follow advisories of the administration.

Weather remained mainly dry in the state since Wednesday evening, barring traces of snow at Gondla and 5 mm rain in Tissa, 3.3 mm in Saloni. Pandoh, Sangla, Bhuntar, Dalhousie and Kalpa also received light rain of less than 1 mm.

No appreciable change was witnessed in the minimum and maximum temperatures.

Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at night, recording a low of minus 5.1 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Una was the hottest during the day, recording a high of 32 degree Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh received 53.2 mm rainfall, as against a normal of 49.8 mm, in the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to 13, marking an excess of seven per cent.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.



