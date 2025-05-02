Rain, thunderstorms cause waterlogging, outages, traffic snarls in Gurugram

Gurugram: Early morning showers accompanied by thunderstorms on Friday led to severe waterlogging across Gurugram, disrupting traffic, officials said. Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam officials reported outages from several locations across the city, mainly due to damage caused by uprooted trees and branches (Parveen Kumar/HT Photos)

Strong winds during the heavy rain uprooted trees at multiple locations. Billboards and hoardings collapsed on parked cars, electric poles, and other properties and leading to outages.

Waterlogging was reported on Sohna Road, near Narsinghpur on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, and on internal sector roads, leading to traffic snarls. Movement on the expressway, especially towards Delhi, slowed down due to water accumulation at several spots. Commuters heading to work faced difficulties.Residents of some areas reported water logging up to two to three feet after an hour-long rain.

Sector-4, Sector-10, Sector-40, 45, 50, 52 and all other areas are new and old Gurugram were badly affected too.

Chaitali Mandhotra, a member of the Ardee City resident welfare association (RWA), said that the entrance at gate number three of their society was waterlogged. “Had MGC worked properly, then such an issue would not have taken place,” she said.

Also Read:Mother, three children dead as Delhi rain, storm wreak havoc

Some residents complained about the poor drainage system in their areas. “The unseasonal rain has resulted in several cars getting submerged. The owners will have to pay dearly just because there was no proper upkeep of the stormwater drain,” said Hariom Yadav, a resident of Sector-7C.

“We urge the MCG to take immediate steps to clean the drainage system and stormwater drain,” said Abhimanyu Yadav, president of the Sector-40 RWA.

A senior municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) official said teams of contractors and workers, under the supervision of junior and executive engineers, are working to clean major clogged drains. “Water is being pumped out using pump sets and uprooted trees are being removed as soon as possible,” he said.

Also read: Delhi sees chaos as rain, thunderstorms cause waterlogging, flight delays

Puneet Pahwa, president of the Sector-45 RWA, accused MCG contractors of negligence. “Now after today’s rain, all the silt got washed into the drains again clogging them completely. This is sheer wastage of taxpayers’ money,” he said.

A section of the peripheral wall of a park in Sector-23A collapsed after the rain, said Neeru Yadav, a resident. “Thankfully, no one was in the vicinity,” she added.

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam officials also reported outages from several locations across the city, mainly due to damage caused by uprooted trees and branches. “Ground teams are working to remove the obstacles and restore power supply at all the locations,” a senior discom official said.