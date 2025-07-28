Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi tomorrow, predicts IMD

PTI |
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 07:59 pm IST

Light showers were reported in parts of the city on Monday, while the minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, 2.6 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of private weather forecasting agency Skymet, wrote, "Delhi, get ready to be drenched in monsoon showers on July 28 and 29."(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
A cloudy sky with moderate rain is expected on Tuesday, according to weather forecasts.

In an X post, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of private weather forecasting agency Skymet, wrote, "Delhi, get ready to be drenched in monsoon showers on July 28 and 29. The LPA (low pressure area) will move south of Delhi over the northeast."

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to hover around 30 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 86 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

