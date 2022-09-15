Rainfall activity over northwest India for next 2 days: IMD

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other parts of northwest India is likely to see widespread rain and thundershowers from Thursday for a couple of days, India Meteorological Department said.

The well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood areas with the associated cyclonic circulation is persisting.

It is likely to move slowly north-northwestwards during the next 12 hours and gradually recurve northeastwards across south Uttar Pradesh.

It is interacting with the trough in mid-latitude westerlies and such interaction is likely to continue till September 17.

There is a possibility of intensification of the well marked low pressure area into a depression over southwest Uttar Pradesh around September 16.

Under its influence, widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on September 15 and 16.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rain is also likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on September 17.

Isolated very heavy rain is likely over northwest Madhya Pradesh today; Isolated heavy falls likely over east Madhya Pradesh today; northwest Madhya Pradesh on 16th and over Uttarakhand & West Uttar Pradesh on September 18.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Haryana and East Rajasthan today; Himachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan on Thursday.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch today; Bihar on Thursday and Friday; Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Gujarat on Thursday and Friday.