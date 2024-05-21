Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian will be remembered as ‘friends of India’: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will be remembered as “friends of India” who made significant contributions to bilateral ties, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday as he conveyed the government’s condolences over their death in a helicopter crash. External affairs minister S jaishankar said they will always be remembered as friends of India who contributed immensely to the growth of the India-Iran relationship. (X/DrSJaishankar)

The Iranian leaders died when their helicopter crashed in East Azerbaijan province in thick fog on Sunday, while they were travelling after the inauguration of a dam on the border with Azerbaijan. Iran’s state-run media attributed the crash to a technical failure.

Jaishankar paid tribute to the Iranian leaders when he visited the Iranian embassy to sign a condolence book. India declared a day of national mourning on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian, with the national flag flown at half-mast throughout the country.

“Visited the Embassy of Iran in Delhi today to convey our deepest condolences on the tragic passing away of President Ebrahim Raisi and my colleague, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

“They will always be remembered as friends of India who contributed immensely to the growth of the India-Iran relationship. Government of India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very difficult time,” he added.

While speaking at a public event on Monday, Jaishankar lauded the contributions of Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian towards the finalisation of a long-term agreement between India and Iran on Indian operations at Chabahar port. The two countries signed the pact on May 13 and India agreed to invest $120 million to enhance operations at the port.

Jaishankar said India had been trying to have an agreement with Iran on Chabahar for almost 20 years, but the two sides had only agreed on a short-term agreement because of a “lot of problems” on the Iranian side.

“In recent months, thanks to the two people who unfortunately died yesterday in the helicopter crash, the president of Iran and the foreign minister of Iran, because of their interest and initiative we were actually able to finalise a long-term agreement, which is very important because...one of the big things in the world is how do you make connectivity corridors,” he said.

The corridor centred around Chabahar will link Gujarat and Maharashtra in India to Iran, and then to Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Russia and even northern Europe. The agreement on Chabahar is bigger than just a port because it is a part of a “connectivity chain” that India is very keen on taking forward, he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among world leaders who expressed sorrow at the death of Raisi and hailed his efforts to strengthen India-Iran relations.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” Modi said in a post on X.