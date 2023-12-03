Rajasthan results 2023 LIVE: Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Jhunjhunu area constitutes are Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur A woman casts her vote inside a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election, India, November 25, 2023. REUTERS(REUTERS)

Counting to begin for Jhunjhunu area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Vote Margins PILANI (SC) Counting to Begin SURAJGARH Counting to Begin JHUNJHUNU Counting to Begin MANDAWA Counting to Begin NAWALGARH Counting to Begin UDAIPURWATI Counting to Begin KHETRI Counting to Begin FATEHPUR Counting to Begin

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party PILANI (SC) J.P. Chandelia INC SURAJGARH Patel Ramanbhai Dhulabhai BJP JHUNJHUNU Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chav BJP MANDAWA Kanodiya Hitu BJP NAWALGARH Dr. Rajkumar Sharma INC UDAIPURWATI Rajendrasingh Gudha BSP KHETRI Jitendra Singh INC FATEHPUR Hakam Ali Khan INC

