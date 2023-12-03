Live
Rajasthan results 2023 LIVE: Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur seats
Dec 03, 2023 06:40 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Raj assembly seats for the Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur, on December 3, 2023
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Jhunjhunu area constitutes are Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur
Counting to begin for Jhunjhunu area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Vote Margins
|PILANI (SC)
|Counting to Begin
|SURAJGARH
|Counting to Begin
|JHUNJHUNU
|Counting to Begin
|MANDAWA
|Counting to Begin
|NAWALGARH
|Counting to Begin
|UDAIPURWATI
|Counting to Begin
|KHETRI
|Counting to Begin
|FATEHPUR
|Counting to Begin
2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|PILANI (SC)
|J.P. Chandelia
|INC
|SURAJGARH
|Patel Ramanbhai Dhulabhai
|BJP
|JHUNJHUNU
|Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chav
|BJP
|MANDAWA
|Kanodiya Hitu
|BJP
|NAWALGARH
|Dr. Rajkumar Sharma
|INC
|UDAIPURWATI
|Rajendrasingh Gudha
|BSP
|KHETRI
|Jitendra Singh
|INC
|FATEHPUR
|Hakam Ali Khan
|INC
Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage link
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 01, 2023 10:58 PM IST
Rajasthan poll results Jhunjhunu constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am
