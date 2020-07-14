Rajasthan: After Sachin Pilot’s sacking, police beefs up security in Gurjar-dominated areas

india

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:01 IST

Rajasthan Police has beefed up security in the Gurjar-dominated areas in the desert state after Sachin Pilot was sacked as the state Congress president and deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday following his revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a wake of protracted differences of opinion.

Pilot belongs to the Gurjar caste.

Security has been intensified in the following parts of the state: Neem Ka Thana in Sikar district; Bansur town (Alwar). Kotputli and Viratnagar (Jaipur); Udaipurwati (Jhunjhunu); Mahua, Sikandara, Bandikui town (Dausa), and some regions of Karauli, Bharatpur and Sawai Madhopur districts, said a police official.

“The removal of Pilot may disturb law and order situation in some parts of the state, especially in eastern Rajasthan. Security has been increased in select areas of the state,” he added.

Meanwhile Pilot put out a tell-tale tweet shortly after he was sacked.

“Truth can be harassed, not defeated,” he tweeted in an oblique reference to the prevailing political drama surrounding the Gehlot-led government’s fate.