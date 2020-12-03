e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan: Bharatpur police launches multi-stakeholder campaign to check child marriages

Rajasthan: Bharatpur police launches multi-stakeholder campaign to check child marriages

Police have constituted a panel of women volunteers of the organisation Aangan Trust, who are trained in child protection, at police stations as a part of the community liaison group (CLG).

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:20 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Jaipur
Police in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district and a child protection organisation have laid down a mechanism to ensure that police have direct dialogues with women and girls regularly to check child marriages.
Police in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district and a child protection organisation have laid down a mechanism to ensure that police have direct dialogues with women and girls regularly to check child marriages.(Reuters/ Representational photo)
         

Police in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district and a child protection organisation have laid down a mechanism to ensure that police have direct dialogues with women and girls regularly to check child marriages.

The mechanism has been introduced under a multi-stakeholder campaign against the social evil.

Police have constituted a panel of women volunteers of the organisation Aangan Trust, who are trained in child protection, at police stations as a part of the community liaison group (CLG).

“The programme has been introduced to ensure regular dialogue with women and girls in the district so that the issue of child marriage can be addressed,” said Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur, Amandeep Singh Kapoor, who had recently launched the campaign.

Police and the organisation have laid down an effective mechanism to hold dialogue directly with women and girls in the district, an associate of the Trust said.

There are 600 women volunteers in the district.

“Vulnerable children are at high risk of exploitation through child marriage and the police are hearing from them and addressing their demands to ensure their safety,” she said.

tags
top news
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Dilli Chalo protest: Centre, farmers begin fresh talks; MSP assurance on the table
Dilli Chalo protest: Centre, farmers begin fresh talks; MSP assurance on the table
No night curfew in Delhi as of now, AAP govt informs Delhi high court
No night curfew in Delhi as of now, AAP govt informs Delhi high court
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
‘I’ll remember it forever’: KL Rahul’s gesture floors Cameron Green
‘I’ll remember it forever’: KL Rahul’s gesture floors Cameron Green
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warns of nationwide protest against farm bills
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warns of nationwide protest against farm bills
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In