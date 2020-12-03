Rajasthan: Bharatpur police launches multi-stakeholder campaign to check child marriages

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:20 IST

Police in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district and a child protection organisation have laid down a mechanism to ensure that police have direct dialogues with women and girls regularly to check child marriages.

The mechanism has been introduced under a multi-stakeholder campaign against the social evil.

Police have constituted a panel of women volunteers of the organisation Aangan Trust, who are trained in child protection, at police stations as a part of the community liaison group (CLG).

“The programme has been introduced to ensure regular dialogue with women and girls in the district so that the issue of child marriage can be addressed,” said Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur, Amandeep Singh Kapoor, who had recently launched the campaign.

Police and the organisation have laid down an effective mechanism to hold dialogue directly with women and girls in the district, an associate of the Trust said.

There are 600 women volunteers in the district.

“Vulnerable children are at high risk of exploitation through child marriage and the police are hearing from them and addressing their demands to ensure their safety,” she said.