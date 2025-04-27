Menu Explore
Rajasthan BJP expels ex-MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja after temple purification controversy

PTI |
Apr 27, 2025 09:20 PM IST

BJP state president Madan Rathore gave orders to terminate Ahuja's primary membership of the party for “indiscipline.”

The ruling BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday expelled its former MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, who was recently at the centre of temple "purification" controversy, from primary membership of the party.

BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja was expelled from the party after he allegedly attempted to purify a temple after a Dalit leader visited it(HT_PRINT)
BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja was expelled from the party after he allegedly attempted to purify a temple after a Dalit leader visited it(HT_PRINT)

The action has been taken against Ahuja following a probe by BJP's disciplinary committee, a party order said.

Also Read: Outrage as BJP leader ‘purifies’ Rajasthan temple after Dalit leader’s visit

BJP state president Madan Rathore has given orders to terminate Ahuja's primary membership of the party for "indiscipline", it said.

Ahuja had sparked a controversy earlier this month after he sprinkled Ganga water at a Ram temple in Alwar to "purify" it following Congress leader Tikaram Jully attended a consecration ceremony there. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had termed Ahuja's act an "insult" to a Dalit.

Also Read: State Minority Commission pulls up BMC for Jain temple demolition

Earlier on Sunday, Ahuja appeared before the BJP's disciplinary committee to present his side.

Later, talking to reporters, he said, "I have not done anything anti-Dalit."

He claimed that the BJP has made a mistake by expelling him by falling prey to the propaganda of the Congress.

Also Read: Lodha’s protest against demolished Jain temple is a mere game: Aaditya Thackeray

He accused senior Congress leaders, including its president Mallikarjun Kharge, of defamation and said that he will file a case regarding this.

After the temple "purification" act, Ahuja had said that Congress leaders have "no moral authority" to attend such ceremonies as the party's leadership had questioned the existence of Lord Ram and "boycotted" the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya last year.

He claimed that there was no "Dalit" angle to his act.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in a residential society of Alwar was held about 20 days ago on the occasion of Ram Navami and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully was in attendance.

Ahuja said that he took the step because of Congress leaders' view and approach towards lord Ram and not because of Jully being a Dalit.

Jully had earlier said that it (Ahuja's act) was indicative of BJP's mentality towards Dalits.

Gehlot had said that the incident reflects the BJP's "narrow mindedness" towards Dalits.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
