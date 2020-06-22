Rajasthan: Breach of privilege motion moved against BJP state chief Satish Poonia

jaipur

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 13:11 IST

Sanyam Lodha, an Independent member of the Rajasthan Assembly (MLA), has submitted a breach of privilege motion in the assembly against Satish Poonia, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and an MLA, for allegedly tarnishing the image of 23 lawmakers.

Poonia has alleged in a newspaper article that 23 MLAs were offered bribes by the ruling Congress to vote in favour of their candidates in the Rajya Sabha (RS) polls for the three vacant seats that were held last Friday.

Lodha referred to Poonia’s article and wrote to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

“I’m an MLA and keen to uphold the integrity and prestige of the institution. A blatant attempt has been made by Satish Poonia to tarnish the image of members of the legislative assembly by casting aspersions against 23 lawmakers,” the letter stated.

“Poonia has raised the allegations that the state government has offered mines, plots, and cash to 23 MLAs for casting their votes in favour of the Congress candidates in the RS elections,” it said.

“The image of the institution has been tarnished and also its members by raising allegations without substantiating them with any proof. The conduct of Poonia is a breach of privilege of the House and its members,” it added.

Poonia has reacted to Lodha’s remarks.

“It is propaganda, as Lodha has a habit to hanker after publicity. He is working as a Congress agent. Even chief minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier alleged that Rs 35 crore was being offered to MLAs for casting their votes for RS polls. Whatever I’ve said has a basis. We will fight against the privilege motion,” he said.

The ruling Congress won two RS seats, while the BJP wrested one.

The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly and also enjoys the support of 18 other lawmakers, including 13 Independents.

The BJP ‘s strength in the assembly is 72 MLAs and also has the backing of three members of its ally, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), founded by Hanuman Beniwal two years ago.