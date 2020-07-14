e-paper
Home / India News / After Sachin Pilot’s sacking, CM Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra

After Sachin Pilot’s sacking, CM Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra

The Congress party on Tuesday announced Sachin Pilot’s removal as Rajasthan deputy chief minister.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
(ANI)
         

Soon after the Congress party announced Sachin Pilot’s removal as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot reached Raj Bawan in Jaipur to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra. The Congress on Tuesday also sacked three other state cabinet members after the party passed a resolution at Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur to remove Pilot from his currently held positions in Rajasthan. Pilot has also been removed as the chief of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 3 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
Govind Singh Dotasra appointed as Rajasthan Congress’ president in place of Sachin Pilot
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
LIVE: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 recovery rate at 63%, says state govt
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
