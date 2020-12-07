Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests Covid-19 positive

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 07:29 IST

A couple tied the knot at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad on Sunday, wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits as bride’s Covid-19 report came positive on the wedding day.

The marriage ceremony was conducted following the government’s Covid-19 protocols.

In a video, the couple can be seen sitting at the havan kund while following all rituals of the wedding as was being told to them by the priest who also spotted in a PPE suit.

#WATCH Rajasthan: A couple gets married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's #COVID19 report came positive on the wedding day.



The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/6cSPrJzWjR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

The groom was seen wearing the traditional turban over the PPE suit along with the gloves while the bride was also wearing a face shield and gloves while performing the rituals.

In a unique twist during the wedding season, the video of the couple is doing rounds on social media platforms.