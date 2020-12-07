e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests Covid-19 positive

Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests Covid-19 positive

In a video, the couple can be seen sitting at the havan kund while following all rituals of the wedding as was being told to them by the priest who also spotted in a PPE suit.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 07:29 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bara (Rajasthan)
The couple performing wedding rituals in PPE kits.
The couple performing wedding rituals in PPE kits. (ANI Photo )
         

A couple tied the knot at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad on Sunday, wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits as bride’s Covid-19 report came positive on the wedding day.

The marriage ceremony was conducted following the government’s Covid-19 protocols.

In a video, the couple can be seen sitting at the havan kund while following all rituals of the wedding as was being told to them by the priest who also spotted in a PPE suit.

 

The groom was seen wearing the traditional turban over the PPE suit along with the gloves while the bride was also wearing a face shield and gloves while performing the rituals.

In a unique twist during the wedding season, the video of the couple is doing rounds on social media platforms.

tags
top news
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
Covid update: Punjab CM seeks vaccine clarification; Pfizer asks for India approval
Covid update: Punjab CM seeks vaccine clarification; Pfizer asks for India approval
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In