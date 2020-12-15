e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan farmers continue blockade at Jaipur-Delhi highway

Rajasthan farmers continue blockade at Jaipur-Delhi highway

The farmers were led by Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, CPIM legislator Balwan Poonia and former legislator Amra Ram.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 18:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Farmers march on National Highway-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway).
Farmers march on National Highway-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway).(HT file photo)
         

The Jaipur-Delhi national highway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district remained partially blocked on Tuesday as the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws entered the third day.

The farmers were led by Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, CPIM legislator Balwan Poonia and former legislator Amra Ram.

“We do not know why Haryana Police and government are stopping us. We are not demanding anything from them. This act of Haryana government is undemocratic,” Yadav told reporters.  Haryana Police has barricaded the entry on its border, preventing farmers to march towards Delhi. The farmers are squatting on the border to press for their demand to repeal the three farms laws.

On Monday night, the protesting farmers had their food on the blocked national highway and they slept in tents and vehicles.

Kisan Panchayat national president Rampal Chaudhary is also camping in Shahjahanpur demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.  Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the legislations would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

tags
top news
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
Six Covid-19 vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials in India
Six Covid-19 vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials in India
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In