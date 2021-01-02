e-paper
Rajasthan govt imposes night curfew from 8pm to 6am in 13 urban districts

As per the order, all offices, shops, restaurants and other commercial establishments will remain shut during the curfew period. The staff has been asked to leave office, shops by 7pm so that they reach their homes before the curfew time.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:06 IST
Rajasthan government on Saturday imposed a night curfew in thirteen districts of the state, news agency ANI reported. The curfew will come into effect from 8pm to 6am and will be imposed within the urban limits of the district head quarter towns of 13 districts including Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar & Ganganagar.

However, factories that require night shifts, chemist shops, emergency services, essential services have been exempted in the order.

Marriage-related gathering can also take place with strict adherence to the coronavirus protocol mandated by the government. Passengers coming/going to bus stand, railway station and airport are also allowed during the curfew period.

