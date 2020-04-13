e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan government to amend prisoners parole rules to release inmates

Rajasthan government to amend prisoners parole rules to release inmates

On March 23, the Supreme Court told the states to form a committee under the chairman of State Legal Services Authority to decide on prisoners who could be released on parole or interim bail to decongest jails.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 12:33 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Jaykishan Sharma
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
According to the apex court’s order, prisoners facing a sentence of seven years or less, or undertrials facing trial in offences that are punishable with a sentence of seven years or less may be considered for release.
According to the apex court’s order, prisoners facing a sentence of seven years or less, or undertrials facing trial in offences that are punishable with a sentence of seven years or less may be considered for release.(Arvind Yadav/ HT)
         

The Rajasthan Government is soon going to amend the Rajasthan Prisoners on Parole Rules, 1958, in order to release inmates who have been granted parole in the past.

On March 23, the Supreme Court told the states to form a committee under the chairman of State Legal Services Authority and including principal secretary of the home department and director-general of jails, to decide on prisoners who could be released on parole or interim bail to decongest jails.

According to the apex court’s order, prisoners facing a sentence of seven years or less, or undertrials facing trial in offences that are punishable with a sentence of seven years or less may be considered for a release.

Director-General, prisons, NRK Reddy said that following the orders of the Supreme Court, the high power committee had a meeting on Wednesday.

“In order to implement the decision of the top court, the government is going to amend the parole rules and is planning to add provisions of extraordinary parole so that the inmates who have been granted parole in the past could be released on parole again,” the prisons department chief told.

Reddy added that according to Rajasthan Prisoners on Parole Rules, 1958, a prisoner who has completed with remission, if any, one-fourth of his sentence and subject to good conduct in the Jail, may be released on first parole for 20 days including days of journey to home and back, and for 30 days on second parole provided his behaviour has been good during first parole and for 40 days on third parole provided his behaviour has been good during the second parole.

“Once the rules are amended, those who have been given parole three times in the past and whose behaviour was good, can be given parole for four weeks. We have prepared a list of 1300 such people. However, the decision to give parole will be taken by the government,” the DG, prisons said.

Reddy further said that the jails are not overcrowded. “Our occupancy rate is only 91.47%. In March, around 2,000 inmates were shifted to other jails where occupancy is low so that social distancing could be maintained”.

Also, Rajasthan High Court, in suo moto versus State DB Civil Writ Petition, had ordered the registrar judicial to not list bails, appeals, applications for suspension of sentence in appeals and revisions in the category of “extreme urgent matters”.

In the past also, the prisons department had taken multiple steps to contain the spread of coronavirus as a result of which till April 9, no inmate was found positive.

The prisons department had done 100% screening of the inmates and also interviewed them to know their travel history.

The department had also created two new wards and one isolation ward. Every inmate coming from outside is initially kept in the new ward where he is kept under observation of doctors for three days and after clearance, they are sent to their normal wards. Also, the isolation ward is kept for suspects.

All meetings between prisoners and their relatives in the jails have been stopped to avoid any spread of novel coronavirus. If necessary, a mobile or landline phone would be made available to needy prisoners, the officer said.

tags
top news
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Ministers back in offices as Centre debates lockdown decision
Ministers back in offices as Centre debates lockdown decision
Life after lockdown: What government plans to do post-April 14
Life after lockdown: What government plans to do post-April 14
2021 Toyota Harrier: All you need to know about the new SUV
2021 Toyota Harrier: All you need to know about the new SUV
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news