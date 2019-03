The Congress government in Rajasthan will hold a state-level “Gau Raksha” (cow protection) meeting on Saturday, said a top official. P K Goyal, additional chief secretary, agriculture, said the meeting is being held for the first time in Rajasthan to provide a platform to those who are running cow shelters, and their representatives.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be the chief guest while Gopalan (cow welfare) minister Pramod Bhaya will preside over the event, to be held at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Representatives from 2,673 registered cow shelters have been invited to the meeting.

Goyal said suggestions will be invited to prepare an action plan and schemes for cow shelters, and marketing and standardisation of cow products, among others. In addition, the government will also address the “practical problems” faced by the Directorate of Gopalan in running various schemes, he said.

Soon after coming to power in December, the Ashok Gehlot government had issued an order to all district collectors that people adopting stray cows will be felicitated on Independence Day and Republic Day. Those interested in adopting cows can deposit a specific amount decided by local cow shelters and visit the shelter anytime to see the animal.

Rajasthan, under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party regime, became the first state to appoint a cow welfare minister in India.

Welcoming the Congress government’s move, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “It is good if the Congress works on such policies made by BJP; there are many which they should continue. But they should not link it to the Lok Sabha elections.”

In its assembly election campaign last year, the Congress had promised to increase grants for cow welfare and provide better facilities for stray cows.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 07:59 IST