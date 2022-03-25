Rajasthan LoP chokes up in Assembly as he speaks 'bitter truth' about govt jobs: 'You have sold all...'

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday choked during a discussion in the House over The Rajasthan Public Examination (measures for prevention of unfair means in recruitment) Bill, 2022. The bill, which was passed by voice vote, provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine of ₹10 crore for offences like paper leaks and cheating in recruitment exams. It also provides for attachment and confiscation of property.

Sharing the pain of aspirants who hope to get a government job, Kataria alleged that the government has “sold jobs to those with money”.

"You have sold all government jobs to those who hold money. I am speaking a bitter truth. Get the post-mortem done of all people who got the job in last eight years, half of them would come out to be bogus," Kataria said as tears rolled down his eyes.

Rajasthan higher education minister Rajendra Yadav told the Assembly that the bill aimed at checking paper leaks and the use of unfair means in exams for recruitment under the state government, including autonomous bodies, boards and corporations.

Any person taking unauthorised help during the exam may face a jail term of up to three years and a fine not less than ₹1 lakh. Those impersonating the candidates or involved in paper leaks, attempt to leak or conspire to leak question paper, procure or attempt to possess question paper in an unauthorised manner or assist the examinee in an unauthorised manner, may face a jail term from five to 10 years and fine from ₹10 lakh to ₹10 crore.

An aspirant convicted under the provision of The Rajasthan Public Examination (measures for prevention of unfair means in recruitment) Bill, 2022, will be debarred from taking any public examination for a period of two years.

The other strong punitive measures include confiscation of movable or immovable property if the investigating officer has reasons to believe that it represents proceeds of any offence under the proposed act. All offences specified under the Act shall be cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable.

"In matter of recruitment to the posts under the state government, the leak of question papers not only betrays the trust of the general public but the state too suffers substantial administrative cost when examinations have to be called off," a statement said.