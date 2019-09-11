Rajasthan man plotted own murder: Cops

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 01:06 IST

Rajasthan police has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old man whose body was found near the Bhilwara-Chittorgarh national highway six days ago.

While the police claimed that the victim, Balbir Singh Kharol, had plotted his own murder so that his family could claim Rs. 500,000 insurance that was in his name, the latter rejected this charge, saying the police cooked up this story, and that they were in a hurry to solve the case.

Bhilwara superintendent of police Harendra Mahawar said on Monday that Kharol got himself killed so that his family could claim insurance money. The two suspects were identified as Sunil Yadav, 26, and Rajvir Singh, 37.

Mahawar said the two have told police during interrogation that Kharol planned his own murder with them because he was unable to recover the money he had loaned to people in the past six months. Kharol had turned a moneylender after sold his ancestral plot for Rs. 23 lakh, police said.

Mahendra Singh, Kharol’s brother, said: “He belonged to a well-to-do family and had a thriving business. There is no question of financial problem.”

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 01:06 IST