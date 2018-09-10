Rajasthan minister asks people to ‘reduce expenses’ to combat fuel price rise

On a day the Congress launched a fierce attack on the government blaming it for the runaway fuel prices, a Rajasthan minister came up with his prescription to help people deal with the rising petrol and diesel prices.

Reduce expenditure, he said.

“The price of petrol depends on the crude oil price in the international market. The government is trying to reduce the price. There are so many states which are affected by floods; there is a lot of expenditure. People don’t understand that the hike is due to the increase of crude oil price, so they should reduce their expenses,” Rajkumar Rinwa, an MLA from Churu district said, according to ANI.

On Sunday, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia had announced a reduction of value added tax (VAT) Rs 2 per litre for petrol and diesel.

Although part of Rinwa’s comment was in line with the BJP’s stated position that fuel cost was dependent on global oil prices, it promptly drew fire from the Congress. “Such remarks from BJP leadership tell you they are very arrogant, they are insensitive to the needs of people. When people are suffering, they are making it worse by such outlandish statements,” said Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan’s Congress unit chief.

Fuel prices have been on fire since last month. On Monday, the price of petrol rose by 23 paise to Rs 80.73 a litre, and the price of diesel by 22 paise to Rs 72.83 a litre in Delhi – both now at their costliest ever.

The Congress wants the government to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) which will decrease the prices by Rs 15-18 per litre.

In Andhra Pradesh, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that his government has cut the state-levied Value Added Tax by Rs 2 per litre on every litre of petrol and diesel sold.

The value of rupee too hit unprecedented levels, falling to 72.67 per dollar before settling to close at 72.45.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 23:18 IST