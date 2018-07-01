Rajasthan MLA’s son thrashes man in a fit road rage, assault caught on CCTV footage

A man as thrashed allegedly by a BJP MLA’s son and his aides in Rajasthan as he did not allow the latter’s vehicle to overtake.

The incident that took place on June 1 in Banswara’s Vidyut Colony was caught on camera and a video of it is doing the rounds on social media.

Raja, son of Banswara’s BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat, can be seen getting out of his Scorpio car after overtaking and blocking a Swift car. He then opens the door of the Swift, drags its driver out and thrashes him mercilessly.

Raja was accompanied by several other men who joined him in beating up the man.

“This happened on June 1. I was going in my car on a one-way road. They didn’t get side to overtake. We just had an argument. I don’t want to do any case. They were seven-eight people,” Neerav Upadhyay, the victim told ANI.

Police has not filed any case yet, saying they had not received any complaint. “We have nothing to do whether the person is a political leader’s son or not. We have not received any complaint yet,” sub-inspector Chandan Singh said, according to ANI.

(With ANI inputs)